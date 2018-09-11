Versova's Koli community protest against high rates of diesel

national

Congress supporters stage a protest during the 'Bharat Bandh', called against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in Mumbai, Monday, September 10, 2018. Pic/PTI

Miffed members of the Koli community in Versova took out a protest against the high rates of diesel, which has been adversely affecting their livelihood. Some representatives of the community from other states had a meeting in New Delhi as well.

As of Monday, the price of diesel stood at Rs 72.83 and fishermen heavily rely on it for their fishing trips, which often last up to two weeks. Jayesh Sandhe, coordinator of the Maharashtra Pradesh Fishermen Congress, said, "We need 2,500-3,000 litres of diesel a trip. Even though the price of diesel keeps increasing, fish prices remain the same," he said.

Sandhe added that along with food and other supplies, fishermen shell out around Rs 2 lakh a trip and they have long been running losses. "We demand that instead of a 24 per cent VAT on diesel, the government to should replace it with GST of 12 per cent, which will reduce the price," he said.

His father, Ramdas Sandhe, who is the vice president of All India Fishermen Congress and the chairperson of the Maharashtra Rajya Machimar Sangh, said they will submit their responses in writing to the Fisheries Department, Petroleum Ministry and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

