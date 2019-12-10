Vet rape and murder: Preserve bodies of accused till December 13, says Telangana HC

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the state administration to preserve till December 13 the bodies of the four accused of the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, who were gunned down by the police last week. The matter has been posted for hearing on December 12. The high court directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and will be preserved there till December 13.

The case was adjourned as the Supreme Court will on December 11 hear a plea seeking action against police personnel involved in the encounter of four accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana. The petitioner has sought registration of an FIR, investigation and action against police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6. On Sunday, a complaint was filed against Cyberabad Police alleging that the four suspects were killed in a fake encounter. The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever