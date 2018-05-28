Veteran actor and producer Madala Ranga Rao passes away

Madala Ranga Rao, who was suffering from heart-related ailments was admitted to the hospital on May 19 and breathed his last at around 4 a.m on Sunday

Noted Telugu film personality Madala Ranga Rao, also popularly known as Red Star for his revolutionary movies died at a private hospital in the early hours of today. He was 69. Rao, who was suffering from heart-related ailments was admitted to the hospital on May 19 and breathed his last at around 4 a.m today, hospital sources said. Rao, who was also a member of the CPI-led Praja Natya Mandali, was called the Red Star.

He acted and produced several films with Leftist ideologies including hit films such as Yuvatharam Kadilindhi, Yerra Mallelu, Praja Shakthi, Swarajyam, Viplavashankham and Mahaprasthanam. He received the prestigious Golden Nandi award from the then Andhra Pradesh government for his film Yuvatharam Kadilindhi. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raocondoled the death of the actor-producer. According to an official release, he remembered Ranga Rao as a person who produced several movies with socially relevant messages and also inspired many in that direction. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. YSR Congress Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of Ranga Rao. In a condolence message, Jagan said, "Ranga Rao has created a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry through his films and popularised many folk numbers." Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, CPI central secretariat member K Narayana and superstar Chiranjeeviwere among those who also condoled the death of Ranga Rao.