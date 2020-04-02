Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-lines poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



à¤¦à¤µà¤¾ à¤­à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤Â à¤­à¥Â

à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤«à¤¾à¤¸à¤²à¤¾ à¤­à¥Â

à¤Âà¤¼à¤°à¥Âà¤¬ à¤Âà¤¿ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¦à¤®à¤¤

à¤Âà¤®à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤° à¤Âà¤¿ à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¾ à¤­à¥Â — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

He also used the hashtag "stay home, save lives".

The actor shared a few couplets that read: "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

The 97-year-old actor in a tweet earlier has cautioned his followers and wrote: "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others".

The 'Naya Daur' actor who was recently discharged from the hospital following backache has since put himself under home quarantine.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever