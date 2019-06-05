Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away; Smriti Irani condoles death

national

The actor was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, on Republic Day this year. Known for his comic timing, he worked in several shows, among those the most loved ones are 'Khichdi' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments. Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor "par excellence."

"He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence," she tweeted.

The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year. He was 79. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Contractor as a versatile actor and condoled his demise in a tweet.

"Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," the Prime Minister wrote alongside a photo. In the photo, Modi is seen shaking hands with the actor.

Dinyar Contractor's last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 5 pm at Worli Crematorium. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, on Republic Day this year. Known for his comic timing, he worked in several shows, among those the most loved ones are 'Khichdi' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Contractor also performed on stage and worked in a few Tollywood and Gujarati films. He gained popularity by working in films like 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Daraar', 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' and '36 China Town'. Starting acting at school, he began his professional career in 1966 with television shows like 'Adi Marzban', 'Aao Marvao Meri Saathe', a Gujarati show.

