Search

Veteran actor Ranjeet grooves to Mehbooba mehbooba, Tiger Shroff is amazed

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 07:50 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Ranjeet recently uploaded a video on Instagram, where he's seen dancing along with his daughter to the popular song Mehbooba mehbooba.

Image source: Instagram/@ranjeetthegoli
Image source: Instagram/@ranjeetthegoli

Veteran actor Ranjeet recently uploaded a video on Instagram, where he's seen dancing along with his daughter to the popular song "Mehbooba mehbooba" from the all-time blockbuster film Sholay. "Nearly 80 years ...only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)," went Ranjeet's witty caption with the video.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)

A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli) onJun 1, 2020 at 10:27pm PDT

Ranjeet's dancing skills left netizens in awe, including actor Tiger Shroff. "Amazing Goli uncle. Looking great," Tiger commented. To which Ranjeet replied, "@tigerjackieshroff chacha to tumhara hi hu."

Ranjeet is known for his villainous roles in numerous films of the seventies and the eighties and 80s films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK