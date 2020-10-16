Veteran actor Seema Deo diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, reveals son Ajinkkya Deo

Veteran actor Seema Deo has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, actor-son Ajinkkya Deo revealed. In a career spanning over five decades, Seema,78, has worked in Marathi and Hindi films. "My mother, a doyen of the film industry is suffering from Alzheimer's. We have been praying for her, we wish the people of Maharashtra, who loved her so much, also pray for her," he tweeted.

My mother Shrimati. Seema Deo doyen of marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer’s we the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being ðÂÂÂ@mataonline @lokmanthannews @LoksattaLive — Ajinkkya R Deo (@Ajinkyad) October 14, 2020

Seema had staged a comeback with Jeta (2010). The Marathi film reunited her with actor husband Ramesh Deo. The couple is also parents to Delhi Belly (2011) and Force 2 (2016) director Abhinay Deo.

I on behalf of the entire Deo family Thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai ðÂÂÂ ... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all — Ajinkkya R Deo (@Ajinkyad) October 14, 2020

Speaking about her personal life, Seema Deo was formerly known as Nalini Saraf, and she has acted in various is Hindi and Marathi movies. The veteran actress is the wife of veteran actor Ramesh Deo, and the duo shares two talented sons actor Ajinkkya Deo and noted director Abhinay Deo.

Ever since Ajinkkya shared his plight on social media, he has been receiving tremendous response from the fans and his social media followers. Seema Deo's son Abhinay is not active on social media currently.

Seema Deo and Ramesh Deo tied the knot in Kolhapur on 1st of July 1963. the duo has completed 58 years of togetherness this year, embarking a new journey of love and affection. We hope and pray for the actress' speedy recovery.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news