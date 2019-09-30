Veteran actor Viju Khote passes away at 77

Who can forget Sholay's Kaalia and Andaz Apna Apna's Robert? Who can forget Viju Khote and his exemplified performances? Unfortunately, the noted Hindi and Marathi actor, who was entertaining his fans and the audiences for more than four decades, has breathed his last at 77. The actor passed away at his residence in South Mumbai on Monday morning.

The actor was equally successful in his Marathi outings and several other languages. This is indeed a shocking news for all his admirers who revelled in watching him on the celluloid. Viju earned fame for his character Kaalia in the iconic film Sholay, followed by several other superhit films like Karz, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Andaz Apna Apna among others. He has over 300 films to his credit in Hindi and Marathi. Viju Khote was also seen in television shows like Zabaan Sambhal Ke and others. He had also done many celebrated plays in Marathi theatre. Viju Khote was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron.



Viju Khote with Shubha Khote, Bhavana Balsavar, Ramesh Dev and Seema Dev during the opening ceremony of CINTAA and 48 Hour Film Project's ActFest at Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Vile Parle in Mumbai on 15/02/2019. Picture/Satej Shinde

Viju Khote is the younger brother of actress Shubha Khote. His father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor and in silent movies, whose sister-in-law was actress Durga Khote.

More details awaited.

