Veteran Ad man Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90

Nov 17, 2018, 11:37 IST | mid-day correspondent

Widely regarded as Father of modern Indian advertising, Alyque Padamsee founded Lintas, which is considered one of the top advertising agencies in the country

Alyque Padamsee. Pic/AFP

Noted adman and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee passed away in Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was 90.

Widely regarded as Father of modern Indian advertising, Alyque Padamsee founded Lintas, which is considered one of the top advertising agencies in the country. He was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns including Lalitaji for Surf, the Liril girl, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, Hamara Bajaj and the MRF muscle man. For his contribution to the advertising world, Padamsee was named "Advertising Man of the Century" by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.

Alyque Padamsee received Padmashri in 2000.

Tributes poured in on Twitter...

