Veteran Ad man Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90

Widely regarded as Father of modern Indian advertising, Alyque Padamsee founded Lintas, which is considered one of the top advertising agencies in the country

Alyque Padamsee. Pic/AFP

Noted adman and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee passed away in Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was 90.

Widely regarded as Father of modern Indian advertising, Alyque Padamsee founded Lintas, which is considered one of the top advertising agencies in the country. He was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns including Lalitaji for Surf, the Liril girl, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, Hamara Bajaj and the MRF muscle man. For his contribution to the advertising world, Padamsee was named "Advertising Man of the Century" by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.

Alyque Padamsee received Padmashri in 2000.

Tributes poured in on Twitter...

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ad Guru and Theatre doyen #AlyquePadamsee.

He gave me my first break in Theatre, like countless before and after me.

Maverick, Unique, Uncompromising.

There will never be another....#RIP Alyque. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 17, 2018

RIP Alyque Padamsee.

The ad legend who gave us some of the iconic ad images of the 70s and 80s. Surf’s Lalitaji and Liril’s waterfall girl in the green bikini. pic.twitter.com/ZUP1GQbF65 — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) November 17, 2018

RIP Alyque Padamsee ðÂÂÂ He was India's pioneer in advertising and one of the most eminent theatre personalities ! May his soul rest in peace,God Bless :(#RIPAlyquePadmsee pic.twitter.com/JCjD0dJPiB — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) November 17, 2018

Ad man & theatre personality #AlyquePadamsee dies at 90: Padamsee was best known for his role as MAJinnah in 1982 historical drama "Gandhi". He is also credited for building advertising agency Lintas into one of the top agencies in the country. — Bimal Pr. Mohapatra (@bimal_pr) November 17, 2018

Attached is Alyque Padamsee's tribute to my mother who passed away in 2016 and a photo of the Theatre Group pioneers with mother sitting front extreme left. Part of privately published booklet I brought out on Mum's 90th birth anniv last March. RIP Alyque pic.twitter.com/8iwloREwfv — Gulu Ezekiel (@gulu1959) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen, theatre personality and film-maker, #AlyquePadamsee. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen #AlyquePadamsee



When he was head of Lintas he’d given me some of my early breaks in advertising photography



Ever grateful for the break and opportunity



RIP Sir

ððð½ pic.twitter.com/5aZ8EUVT69 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 17, 2018

Very sad to hear about #AlyquePadamsee I had the privilege of choreographing one of his plays. Admired him for his honesty, talent & intelligence. You will always be loved & missed, RIP Alyque — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) November 17, 2018

The man whose iconic Ads I grew up admiring, dreaming to be featured in them as a little girl when I become an actress. RIP #AlyquePadamsee . Your work in #IndianAdvertising will be cherished. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) November 17, 2018

Sad to hear of #AlyquePadamsee’s demise.



He was the face of Indian advertising & a celebrated theatre man the time I was at NID.



As someone who loved both,the only place I wanted to join after I graduated was Lintas.Did just that.



Thank u for the inspiration, Alyque. RIP. ðð¼ — Sonal Dabral (@agracadabra) November 17, 2018

