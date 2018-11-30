Veteran Bengali theatre personality dies

national

Biplab Ketan Chakraborty was 72 and is survived by dancer wife Dipali Chakraborty and actress daughters Sudipta Chakraborty, Bidipta Chakraborty and dancer Bidisha Chakraborty

Representational Image

Veteran Bengali theatre personality Biplab Ketan Chakraborty died after prolonged illness early on Friday. Chakraborty, who was suffering from liver diseases for a long time, died at his Dhakuria residence in South Kolkata at around 4 am, his family said.

He was 72 and is survived by dancer wife Dipali Chakraborty and actress daughters Sudipta Chakraborty, Bidipta Chakraborty and dancer Bidisha Chakraborty. Earlier, he was treated in a private hospital.

A prominent face in group theatre movement, Chakraborty had been involved with the 'Chetana' theatre group from the 70s till early 90s and essayed a pivotal role in 'Marich Sangbad', a popular production in Bengali theatre. Later he founded 'Theatrewala' group which had staged a widely acclaimed production 'Kancher Dewal'.

He was a popular face too on small screen earning acclaim in mega-serials like 'Janmabhoomi.' Chakraborty had also acted in Bengali films 'Chander Bari' and 'Bhalobasar Anek Naam'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever