Search

Veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passes away at 72

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 20:52 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passes away at 72 at a state-run hospital

Picture Courtesy: Official Facebook Account/Ramachandra Babu
Picture Courtesy: Official Facebook Account/Ramachandra Babu

Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital here on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.

In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.

A product of FTII Pune, Babu worked with legendary Malayalam filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few.

He has won four Kerala State Film Awards. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of the master craftsman, recalled Babu as a legend of his own by reigning supreme during a long period in his career.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK