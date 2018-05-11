Veteran coach Irfan Ansari charged with corruption by ICC

Ansari is affiliated to a team that participates in international matches besides being the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex international teams who participate in domestic matches in the UAE



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged veteran cricket coach Irfan Ansari with three counts of breaching its Anti-Corruption Code. Ansari is affiliated to a team that participates in international matches besides being the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex international teams who participate in domestic matches in the UAE.

He has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the three offences. The three codes that Ansari has been charged under are---Article 2.3.2, Article 2.3.3 and Article 2.4.6, which relates to directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a participant and failure or refusal to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation. Ansari now has 14 days from May 19 to reply to the charges.

