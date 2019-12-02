Veteran journalist Bhaskar Menon passes away

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Veteran journalist Bhaskar Menon died on Sunday following cardiac arrest, his family said. The 87-year old Menon, who retired as the Regional Manager (South) of the Press Trust of India (PTI) here, is survived by a wife and a son.

He had joined the news agency as a Sub-Editor and rose through the ranks before retiring as the head of its regional bureau. Menon was known for his command over English language and sharp editing skills and always insisted on speed and accuracy.

He had handled several key news developments, including the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in May 1991.

Menon remained active for many years post his retirement and had taken up the task of analysis of the numerous PTI stories for some years when he used to point out to errors and at the same time applaud where it was due.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates