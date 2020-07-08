Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi hospitalised due to breathing difficulties

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of breathing difficulties and severe asthma. The actress, who has appeared in over 500 films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema, was taken to the hospital by her son Krishnakumar.

Jayanthi's COVID-19 report has come back negative, and her health is said to be stable. Apparently, the actress has been suffering from asthma for the past 35 years and has been using inhalers for the condition.

On the professional front, the actress has received seven Karnataka State Film Awards, four times as Best Actress, the President's Medal for Best Actress and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. She has worked in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam films, and an English show.

Jayanthi was last seen in the 2019 Telugu epic film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

