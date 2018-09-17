Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju passes away at 68

regional-cinema

Captain Raju. Pic courtesy. Nivin Pauly/Twitter

Noted Malayalam actor Captain Raju passed away here Monday morning, film industry sources said. He was 68. He is survived by his wife and a son. The veteran actor, known for his villain roles, had been undergoing treatment after he fell unconscious during a flight to the US two months ago, the sources said.

RIP #CaptainRaju sir. Will always remember Pavanayi fondly. Thank you for the memories. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/saOOpccK6f — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 17, 2018

Raju was brought to Kochi from a hospital in Oman where he had been admitted, they added. He began his film career in 1981 with 'Raktham' after retiring from the Indian Army and acted in over 500 films including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He is best known for his performances in Mohanlal-starrer 'Nadodikkattu', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' and CID Moosa.

