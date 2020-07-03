Veteran Marathi actor Liladhar Kambli passes away at the age of 83

Veteran Marathi actor Liladhar Kambli is no more. The actor breathed his last on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was 83.

According to a report in The Times of India, the actor was under treatment for cancer for the last two years. However, the 83-year-old actor succumbed to the disease on Thursday. He is survived by his three daughters as well as his grandkids.

He was well-known for his popular plays and Marathi films like Sukanya Tu Aahes Tar Mi Aahe Aamhi Aahot and Barkha Satarkar (2000). Kambli received the Maharashtra state government's Natavarya Prabhakar Panshikar Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to Marathi theatre.

