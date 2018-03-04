Veteran mountaineer Harish Kapadia edits book titled Legendary Maps from The Himalayan Club

For those who never tire of a good map that leads to the lofty Himalayas, veteran mountaineer and long-time editor of Himalayan Journal, Harish Kapadia, has edited a prized collector's edition titled Legendary Maps from The Himalayan Club



Harish Kapadia

For those who never tire of a good map that leads to the lofty Himalayas, veteran mountaineer and long-time editor of Himalayan Journal, Harish Kapadia, has edited a prized collector's edition titled Legendary Maps from The Himalayan Club.

The book comprises rare "sketch-maps depicting trek routes, ridge of the mountains climbed, the places where camps were established or view from the summit or spots where accidents occurred". "Over all, they narrate history," he says.

