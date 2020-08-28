Veteran singer Archana Mahanta passes away

Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta passed away in Guwahati yesterday at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. She was 72.

She is survived by a daughter and son Papon, a singer in Bollywood. Her last rites were completed at Nabagraha crematorium in the city with full state honours in presence of a large number of followers, including senior officials of the state government.

According to family members, she suffered a brain stroke in July and was admitted in hospital then. “Her situation had deteriorated over the last few days,” a relative said.

Mahanta used to perform along with her husband and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Khagen Mahanta, who had died in June 2014. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences.”

