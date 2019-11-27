Veteran Tamil actor Bala Singh passes away

Veteran Tamil actor Bala Singh passed away in Chennai on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Bala who was lauded for his versatile roles in the film industry had made his debut as an actor in Nassar's movie 'Avatharam' in 1995. He later went on to take different roles in over 100 movies.

His role in "Baasi', as an antagonist won him critical acclaims for his performance.

He had also featured in many plays and was seen in the role of villain in many movies.

