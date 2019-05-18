Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli passes away

regional-cinema

The 74-year-old actor had been suffering from a lung ailment and was admitted to the hospital on May 15

Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao passed away at a private hospital on Friday. The 74-year-old actor had been suffering from a lung ailment and was admitted to the hospital on May 15.

Rallapalli has acted in over 800 films, including Oorummadi Bratukulu, Toorpu Velle Railu, Srivariki Premalekha, Khaidi, Mantrigari Viyyankudu, Alaya Sikharam, etc.

