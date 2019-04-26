Veteran umpire Ian Gould to hang up his hat after ICC World Cup 2019

cricket

Experienced English umpire Ian Gould will quit umpiring after the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30

Umpires Ian Gould Aleem Dar and referee Andy Pycroft

Gould is part of the 22 match officials -- consisting of 16 umpires and six match referees --who will officiate in the showpiece event. This will be the fourth World Cup appearance for Gould.

The 61-year-old, who was England's wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is so far.

ICC's General Manager of Cricket Geoff Allardice praised Gould's contribution to the game in the field of umpiring.

"Ian has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a long period, particularly in the last decade as an international umpire for the ICC. He has always put the interests of the game first, and in doing so has earned enormous respect from his colleagues and players across all countries," said Allardice.

"His presence on the field will be missed, but I am sure his lifelong association with the game will continue," he added.

