Vh1 Supersonic 2019: India's biggest multi-genre music festival is back with a bang!

Vh1 Supersonic, one of the biggest multi-genre music festivals of India is making its way in February 2019! The 6th edition of the festival is all set to take the fun and frolic bar a notch higher once again. The much-awaited three-day long festival of all-time will bring many biggies from International and domestic music industry under one roof.

After five consecutive successful years in India, Vh1 Supersonic, will let everyone dance their hearts out on the tunes of renowned American music producer and world's highest-paid DJs, Marshmello. The festival also ups its ante by bringing renowned British musician, producer and DJ, Bonoho to its line-up. And, to be a part of a festival like this, you can book your picture-perfect place on Book My Show on 26th and 27th October 2018! So, grab your tickets and gear up for the best music experience with the 6th edition of Vh1 Supersonic 2019, in Pune.

Commenting on the biggest announcement of Vh1 Supersonic 2019, Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solution & Consumer Products, said, "With the 6th edition of Vh1 Supersonic, we aim to make it bigger and better for all the music aficionados in India. The multi-genre music festival showcases a dream line-up of stellar artists from different genres making it an unforgettable experience for all."

Nikhil Chinapa, Festival Curator - Vh1 Supersonic 2019 said, "The diversity of artists in our line-up satisfies the greed of the music lovers and the budding artists of India. From EDM to Indie, the festival has all kinds of music for the attendees to embrace. And, it feels great to get jazz master Bonoho on board this time to 'jazz up' the show with his tunes. With such talented artists travelling to India for the Vh1 Supersonic festival, we are offering the best of the music world."

Expressing excitement on his visit to India, Bonoho said, "It feels great to be a part of a festival like this and I am looking forward to performing for my Indian fans on the stage. With this trip, I am also excited to witness the culture and taste the diverse cuisines of India."

Marshmello, who is coming to India for the second time, said, "I had an amazing time at the festival last year and I am really thrilled to be a part of the mega music affair this year too. Indians have been a great audience to perform for and I am hoping to see all the Indian music lovers in large number this year as well."

