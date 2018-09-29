VHP activists beat up Muslim man for dating Hindu girl

national

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, "Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad."

A screengrab shows the Muslim man just before VHP activists thrashed him. Pic/Twitter @qazifarazahmad

Days after a video of Uttar Pradesh police officers assaulting a medical student for being in a relationship with a Muslim man went viral, a new video purportedly showing the man being thrashed by activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has surfaced.

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, "Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad." The police have detained 18 people associated with VHP, a senior officer said. The cops have also registered a case against 20-25 unidentified people.

The video that earlier went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking the inter-faith couple objectionable questions and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside a police jeep. Three police personnel, including the woman constable, were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with the woman.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever