VHP: Govt should enact law to hand disputed land to Ram Janambhumi Samiti

He said if the government wanted to take over the land itself and set up a trust for construction of the temple, the VHP and its allied organisation were ready to discuss that aspect as well

The Centre should enact a law to take over the disputed land in Ayodhaya and hand it over to Shriram Janambhumi Mukti Yajna Samiti for construction of the Ram temple, the VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said Tuesday.

The VHP leader said the Hindus across the country wanted a grand temple to be constructed on the Ram Janambhoomi. His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case and said an "appropriate bench" would decide in January when to hear the politically sensitive case "It's up to the Centre whether they bring an ordinance or a bill, we want a law which ensures that rights of the land are transferred to Shriram Janambhumi Mukti Yajna Samiti for construction of the Ram temple," Kumar told PTI. He said if the government wanted to take over the land itself and set up a trust for construction of the temple, the VHP and its allied organisation were ready to discuss that aspect as well.

"The VHP and seers want that the land should be used only for construction of the temple and that now should be done through a law," Kumar said. He said the VHP and its allied organisations don't need cash or even a single penny from the government for the temple's construction as people from across the country would donate for this "noble cause", he said. Shriram Janambhumi Mukti Yajna Samiti, an allied organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), was formed in 1983 to initiate a movement for construction of the temple and to get the rights of the disputed land. It was formed at a VHP meeting in presence of various saints and seers.

