VHP rebuke: CM Uddhav Thackeray says nothing official about Muslim quota

Following the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) rant against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's announcement of giving Muslims a 5% quota in jobs and education, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the proposal mooted by the Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik was yet to reach him officially and that his party had not taken any firm stand on the issue yet.

VHP's call has come at a time when Thackeray is due to visit Ayodhya later this week. The visit will mark Thackeray government's 100 days in office and celebrate the decision to construct the Ram Mandir.

But, before Thackeray could embark on the tour, Malik's declaration of a law for Muslim quota has ruffled feathers in the tri-party coalition, which may give the BJP an opportunity to question Sena's stance on Hindutva.

"The proposal hasn't come to me officially. We will also check the validity of Muslim quota," Thackeray said, adding that the Opposition shouldn't waste its energy discussing the issue.

The Sena has been under fire for joining hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which are known for their liberal and secular views.

While the Sena is trying to strike a balance by supporting the CAA (Citizen (Amendment) Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), it is seeking clarity on the NPR (National Population Register) process. Thackeray said the MVA has formed a committee to study the NPR and NRC processes.

The timing of Malik's announcement for a Muslim quota is proving to be an embarrassment for the Sena. The VHP, which added strength to the Sena's Mission Ayodhya in November 2018 by holding a massive rally a day after Thackeray's rally, has taken strong objection to the proposed Muslim quota.

Sources said religious heads in Ayodhya who sympathise with the Sena because of the party's active role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid, were also upset and communicated their displeasure to the Sena leadership.

When asked about the protesting voices from the Hindu bodies and leadership, Thackeray said he would go to Ayodhya because Lord Ram was of all and for all. "Whoever wants can join," he said.

Revenue Minister and Congress state unit president Balasaheb Thorat said the Muslim quota was his party's commitment. "We haven't yet decided how to go about it," he said.

Another Congress leader said the commitment would be fulfilled sooner or later. "There are other priorities like the Maratha reservation, which is pending before the Supreme Court."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates