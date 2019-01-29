VHP welcomes government's writ seeking return of Ayodhya land to owners

national

Supreme Court

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to return 67-acre land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to its original owners, saying the step was in the right direction.

In a fresh plea, the Centre said it had acquired 67 acres of land around the 2.77 acres disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The plea has said that the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, which is a trust to promote the construction of Ram Temple, had sought a return of excess land acquired in 1991 to original owners.

"This land belongs to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and is not under any litigation. This is a step in the right direction and we welcome it," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said.

For those unversed, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a trust which is formed by members of VHS to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to postpone the hearing of the Ayodhya case because of the non-availability of one of the judges on the constitution bench.

