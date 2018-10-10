Vibgyor's Anaishaa Nahar wins MSSA under-8 chess title

other-sports

Anaishaa Nahar

Anaishaa Nahar, six, of Vibgyor High School (Goregoan) made some clever moves to outwit all her senior opponents and claim the girls' under-8 crown in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school chess tournament, conducted by MCDCA, at Dharavi Sports Complex recently.

Anaishaa and Nusha Vhatwar, seven, of Shree Mumbai Devi Vidya Mandir, were both unbeaten in the eight-round competition and finished with an identical 6.5 points each. But, Anaishaa with better progressive scores, was declared the winner, while Nusha had to settle for second place. Prisha Kesarwani of Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) clinched third place prize with six points.

The boys' U-8 and U-10 titles went to Jai Vardhan Raj of Jamnabhai Narsee and Aarav Lakhani of Maneckji Cooper respectively, while Shreya Mukherjee of AVM (Bandra) clinch the top position in the girls' U-10 event.

