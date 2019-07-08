Vice Chancellor of Pune varsity booked under Atrocities Act

crime

Senior Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Chaturshingi police station said, "An FIR has been registered and we are probing the case. It will be investigated under an ACP rank officer."

Representation picture

Acting on the direction of the Pune court, the police have filed a case under the Atrocities Act against the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice chancellor and four others, including security officials.

The Chaturshringi police filed the case on Saturday night against Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor; Prafulla Pawar, registrar; Sanjay Chakane, Senate member; Suresh Bhosale, security director and Bhursingh Rajput, security guard. All were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A student, Akash Bhosale, 25, from the Marathi department, had filed a petition on June 20 in the sessions court, after the police allegedly refused to take cognisance of his complaint filed against Karmalkar and security officials of the university.

Akash's lawyer Tousif Shaikh said, "Some students including the petitioner had published a report in a newspaper about the bad quality of food served to them at the university canteen. The food has worms and insects in it. They had approached the VC and SPPU authorities.

Instead of hearing their grievances, the students were abused and manhandled. Later the university approached the police who arrested them. The students then approached us."

The court has directed the police to conduct an inquiry under section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. SPPU authorities said the matter was subjudice so they won't comment on it.

