Vice President extols Maitreyi on its golden jubilee

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Maitreyi College, University of Delhi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday praised the college's effort to facilitate reform and impart quality education to women.

Speaking on the importance of women education, Naidu said, "With women constituting almost half of the country's population, their empowerment is critical for accelerating development in the country. Apart from making students imbibe strong ethical and moral values, education should help to broaden their vision, sharpen their intellect, inculcate analytical skills, improve creativity, and think innovatively to develop an inclusive outlook. And schools and colleges play a transformational role in shaping young minds; molding their character and imparting the right value-based education."

Harping on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social campaign of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", the vice president opined that educating the girl child would do wonders for the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well.

"India was known as vishwaguru, once upon a time. Our GDP was 27 percent of the world GDP before independence. This is our great past. We have to remember that and reach that goal once again," he said.

Maitreyi College, a college in the South Campus of the University of Delhi, was established in 1967. On February 27, the college celebrated the culmination of 50 years by honoring notable alumni.

Major Poonam Sangwan, who was among the five officers of an all-woman Indian Army Everest Expedition Team that scaled the world's highest peak in May 2012; Dr. Livleen Shukla, scientist, Indian Agricultural Research Institute; Dr. Ipsita Roy, associate professor, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER); Sonal Rihani, who won the Femina Miss India Kolkata 2014, among others, were facilitated.

Also present on the occasion were NITI Aayog, CEO, Amitabh Kant; University of Delhi, Vice-chancellor, Dr. Yogesh K Tyagi; and Principal, Maitreyi College, Dr. Haritma Chopra.

Amitabh Kant who has fond memories of this institution praised the college for its campus and facilities.

"I have seen this institution grow and evolve since its initial years. My mother (Sita Srivastava) was a principal of this college. When I sat for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exam, I sat from the principal's house here. I personally studied in St. Stephens college, but I have to agree that Maitreyi has a better campus than Stephens," he said.

Kant also stressed on the importance of educating women and spoke about the significance of vocational studies.

"Only 20 percent of our GDP comes from women. The worldwide average is 48 percent. If India is to grow, there has to be a core policy of women empowerment. Moreover, vocational studies can add up to USD 700 billion to the Indian economy. We need to work our education with vocational education to move forward in a seamless manner," he added.

The Vice-chancellor too thanked the college for its support to help set-up the Delhi School of Journalism. He lauded the efforts of the institution to bring about a cultural reform in the society.

"People talk about women empowerment, but what about women empowering others? This is what I see in each one of you here," Dr. Yogesh K Tyagi said.

The event culminated with enrapturing performances by the various societies of the college.

The western dance society, fashion society, Indian music society, which have won accolades in notable events, set up a befitting celebratory mood.

Maitreyi college was accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with "A Grade" recently.

