Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on 8-day visit to Serbia, Malta, Romania

The Vice President is scheduled to interact with the heads of states of the three countries and witness the signing of MoUs, an official statement said

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday embarked on an eight-day visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania to strengthen bilateral ties. He will address their Parliaments.

"As the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he is scheduled to hold delegation level talks with his counterparts and address their Parliaments. His visit is expected to strengthen India's bilateral relations," the statement said.

"This visit will help the countries to exchange expertise and share knowledge in the fields of economy, environment, trade and culture."

Naidu will reach the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday evening where he will address the Indian diaspora.

On Saturday, the Vice President will attend an official welcome ceremony and proceed to Serbia Palace to hold a meeting with President Aleksander Vucic. They will witness signing of MoUs and release commemorative stamps on Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda.

Naidu is scheduled to attend India-Serbia business forum meet.

On Sunday, Naidu will offer floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and proceed to Mount Avala for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Vice President will attend an Indian Community reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Malta on Sunday evening.

The next day, Naidu will meet Malta President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Acting Prime Minister Evarist Bartolo and attend an India-Malta business forum meeting.

On September 18, the Vice President will visit the Cathedral of St. John's and the Upper Barrakka Gardens before leaving for Romania.

The Vice President will hold delegation level talks with the President of the Senate of Romania, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, meet President Klaus Werner Lohannis and address members of the Senate.

He will also meet Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and address the India-Romania business forum meeting. He will address the Indian community.

The Vice President will be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and the MPs Prasanna Acharya, Raghav Lakhanpal, Saroj Pandey and Vijila Sathyananth.

His visit will conclude on September 21.

