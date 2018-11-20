Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: Mahatma Gandhi led a bloodless revolution

national

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest revolutionaries the world has ever seen, only his revolutions were bloodless and peaceful, Venkaiah Naidu said

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu addresses at the launch of the Krea University, in New Delhi Sunday, Nov 18, 2018. The university is based in Sri City near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Pic/PTI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest revolutionaries the world has ever seen, whose "bloodless revolution" inspired great leaders like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

"Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest revolutionaries the world has ever seen, only his revolutions were bloodless and peaceful," Naidu said while addressing the corporate world leaders who had gathered to celebrate 150th anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre of Excellence.

"He struggled against injustice by practicing justice, he struggled against violence non-violently, he opposed discrimination by embracing one and all," the Vice President said. He tried to draw the attention of industry captains towards migrant distress the big cities are facing and hailed Gandhi for his championing of 'Swadeshi' movement which focused on manufacturing goods in the country.

"Today, we see a disturbing trend of distress migration from rural to urban areas. Our rural economy is weak and fails to provide enough opportunities for livelihood. It is time India honours his wishes and goes back to its villages.

"Real growth will happen in India when we are able to empower rural India, especially our farmers, our weavers and our craftsmen," he said. The Vice President also batted for women equality, quoting Gandhi, and urged policy makers to place" gender equality and women's empowerment at the centre of every single social and economic development plan.

He also lauded the central government's initiative of building toilets across the country. "During the last few years, the whole of our country united for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a mass movement of such scale and energy that it would have made Mahatma himself very proud," he said.

