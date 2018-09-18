Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reconstitutes eight Parliamentary panels

national

Reconstituted with effect from September 1, the tenure of these committees is one year. Each committee has 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and 21 from the Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition of Malta, Adrian Delia calls on the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, in Valletta, Malta, Monday, September 17, 2018/PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday reconstituted eight department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees that are serviced by the upper house of Parliament, an official release said.

Reconstituted with effect from September 1, the tenure of these committees is one year. Each committee has 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and 21 from the Lok Sabha. While Naresh Gujral will head the Committee on Commerce, Ram Gopal Yadav will head the Committee on Health and Family Welfare. P. Chidambaram has been made chief of the Committee on Home Affairs.

Satyanarayan Jatiya will lead the Committee on Human Resource Development and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will head the Committee on Industry. Anand Sharma is the Chairman of Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest. Bhupender Yadav will chair the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, while Derek O' Brien will head the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever