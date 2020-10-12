Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from COVID-19

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19.

Naidu has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 29.

As per the RT-PCR test conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, both the Vice President and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for Covid-19.

"Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice. He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," an official statement from Vice President's Office said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever