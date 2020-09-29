Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19, advised home quarantine

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Vice President's secretariat said that VP Naidu underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and has tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Sharing the news from his official Twitter handle, Naidu's secretariat said that he is asymptomatic and in good health. "He has been advised home quarantine (sic)," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. The tweet also said that Vice President Naidu's wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.

Besides VP Venkaiah Naidu, several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and over two dozen lawmakers had contracted the infection. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the other prominent leaders who tested positive for the novel virus.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news