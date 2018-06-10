Search

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu undergoes cataract surgery in Hyderabad

Jun 10, 2018, 15:31 IST | PTI

"Dr. Pravin Krishna Vaddavalli and his team conducted the surgery and the Vice President was discharged thereafter," an official release said

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday underwent a successful cataract surgery at the city-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

"Dr. Pravin Krishna Vaddavalli and his team conducted the surgery and the Vice President was discharged thereafter," an official release said.

Naidu has been advised complete rest for three days. As a precaution, visitors have been advised not to visit him during this period, it said.

