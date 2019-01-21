Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visits Statue of Unity

national

"Visited the house of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Karamsad today where he spent his childhood in the care of his mother Laad Ba and father Jhaverbhai Patel," Naidu wrote on his Facebook wall

M Venkaiah Naidu

Ahmedabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday visited the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Narmada district of Gujarat. He also visited the house of the first Union home minister of India and his memorial at Karamsad town in Anand district.

The vice president was in Gujarat to attend the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar Sunday. After visiting the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, VP Naidu said it is a "befitting memorial to Sardar Patel". The 182-metre tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

"My heart is filled with emotions and pride. Now, we have a great structure that symbolises the great legacy of Sardar Patel," the vice president said. Lauding PM Modi "for taking up the initiative to build the State of Unity", the VP said he had always felt that a due recognition was not given to Sardar Patel in the past. The vice president said that all Indians, particularly the youth, should visit the statue to draw inspiration and know the history.

"It was the responsibility of every citizen who owes allegiance to the Constitution of India to do everything to uphold the unity of our country," the vice president said. Later in the evening, VP Naidu visited Karamsad, the home town of Sardar Patel. "Visited the house of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Karamsad today where he spent his childhood in the care of his mother Laad Ba and father Jhaverbhai Patel," Naidu wrote on his Facebook wall.

"Inspite of many Congress committees recommending his name for president of congress party, he politely refused following the advice of Mahatma Gandhi that incident shows that he was never after power," he stated. The vice president also visited the memorial built in the memory of Sardar Patel and his brother Vithalbhai Patel near Karamsad town. The memorial is managed by Sardar Patel Trust. VP Naidu donated Rs 5 lakh to the trust during the visit. "Made a humble contribution of Rs 5 lakhs to Sardar Patel Trust in Karamsad, Gujarat for propagation of Sardar Patel's ideas and ideals," he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever