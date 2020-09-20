Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya suffering from Lung Cancer, Bollywood extends support

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, the actor who has been seen in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi and Vicky Donor, is undergoing treatment for Lung Cancer at the Apollo Hospital in Ahemdabad. Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, and Rajesh Tailang have taken to their Twitter accounts to offer help and extend support.

Sharing the article about his illness, this is what Bajpayee had to say about him, have a look at his tweet right here:

Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020

And this is what Tailang wrote for him- "Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!" (sic)

The website, Ketto.org, had this to write about the actor and his treatment- "He is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-India. The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses."

It added, "Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials."

