Vicky Donor opened up space for quirky realistic films, feels Yami Gautam

Bollywood filmmakers have lately been exploring social taboos like menstruation, vasectomy, erectile dysfunction, but Yami Gautam said this trend of narrating stories in a quirky way started with her debut film "Vicky Donor" and felt happy that it was gaining momentum.

After bringing up on screen the issue of improving sanitation and eradication of open defecation in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", director Shree Narayan Singh's next film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" revolves around a common man's fight against power distribution companies in India.

Shahid Kapoor will portray the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against these organisations. "The trend of realistic issue based films in a quirky, entertaining style started with 'Vicky Donor' and it is absolutely fantastic to see more movies coming up in this space."

"It shows how progressive our society has become as such films are being watched a lot by the audience. The credit for such films should go to the makers for not making them preachy," Yami told PTI.

In order to create awareness about any burning topic affecting society, Yami said it was essential to make a film with a social issue as the backdrop in an entertaining way so as to reach out to a wider audience.

"As an actor, it is a great opportunity for us to create awareness through films. Cinema is a powerful tool and there is more connectivity with people through them," she said.

"We often talk about social issues in general but films help us pass on the message or remind people about certain things which are not good for society and must be worked upon," she added.

Yami, who also plays the role of a lawyer in the film, said she does not have many cinematic references to fall back on except Rani Mukherji's role in "Veer Zaara".

"Sometimes you do need reference points as it helps you in some way or the other. I did not have any cinematic references for this part. I have something new for the audience and it is going to be refreshing. So the next time someone plays a lawyer, they have references to draw," she added. The 29-year-old actor was pursuing a degree in law honours before she left it for acting.

"There is some personal connection to this role, I did reminisce about the time gone by. Even if I am able to inspire one girl to pursue legal studies, it will be great. Women empowerment can happen through education and awareness, and what better than legal studies," she said.

For the role, Yami will undergo some prep work, including workshops, but at the same time, she said she will make sure she does not over rehearse. The first schedule of the film has already wrapped up and Yami will join the cast by March end.

