Vicky Kaushal: Fan of indie pop like any '90s kid

Vicky Kaushal says the decision to feature in his first music video, Pachtaoge, was purely driven by nostalgia

Vicky Kaushal with Nora Fatehi in Pachtaoge

Call it the Midas touch or simply a hot streak, but everything that Vicky Kaushal touches is turning to gold. Only a fortnight after bagging the coveted National Award for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has featured in his first music video, Pachtaoge, opposite Nora Fatehi. The track is already being talked about, as much for its leading man as for Arijit Singh's soothing vocals.

"At first, I did not know whether the song is working or not," laughs Kaushal, overwhelmed with the love coming his way. "You can gauge your film's performance basis the audience's and critics' reactions, and the numbers of tickets being sold. But I couldn't understand if Pachtaoge was working. People around me said that it was trending on social media and had got 24 million views on YouTube. So, I called Nora to understand how it was faring. She told me it was startling as sad songs usually don't get so much attention. I am happy that the first single I featured in, is receiving so much love." The number, shot over a two-day schedule in Shimla, revolves around heartbreak and betrayal.



Vicky Kaushal at the music launch of the song. Pic/ Yogen Shah

Always game to attempt something new, the actor adds that being part of a music video was a childhood dream come true. "I am a '90s kid and have always been a fan of indie pop culture. I still listen to them as they have nostalgia value. There was a time when pop songs had completely phased out and I would miss them. But in the last couple of years, we saw a surge of singles, and I wanted to be part of this culture."

That the song was easy on the ears made the decision easier for him. "When Bhushanji [Bhushan Kumar, producer] sent me the song, I was listening to it on loop. I follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative, and I am glad I did this."

