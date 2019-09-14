Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu get nostalgic as Manmarziyaan clocks one year

Manmarziyaan by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap featured Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The modern-day romance drama completed one year on Saturday, September 14, 2019. As Manmarziyaan turns one, actors Vicky, Abhishek and Taapsee got nostalgic remembering the film.

Taapsee Pannu played the character of a hockey enthusiast, named Rumi, who is a free bird by nature and heart. Her character does not like to be tied in any kind of boundaries. Walking down the memory lane, Taapsee shared a photo of her hugging director Anurag Kashyap and two stills of herself from Manmarziyaan. She wrote: "1 year and Rumi didn't leave me. 1 year the red didn't leave me...1 year this love didn't leave me ...1 year of unleashing the madness within 1 year of 'Manmarziyaan'."

Commenting on the same post by Taapsee Pannu, Kashyap said: "1 year of you in my life.. relentless .. lots of love [sic]"

Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the role of a DJ Player, DJ Saands loves Taapsee's character of Rumi but is commitment-phobic. He too remembered the one-year of Manmarziyaan's glory and shared a video of the song 'Daryaa' being played at one of the concerts. Vicky captioned the video saying: "This Film. This song. This love. All so special! #1yearofManmarziyaan [sic]"

Abhishek Bachchan played the character of an ideal husband named, Robbie, who gets married to Rumi in the film. On the completion of one year of Manmarziyaan, Abhishek shared photographs from the film and with Anurag Kashyap on his Instagram story section and wrote: "Already a year. Wow, time flies."

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Taapsee Pannu had credited Kashyap for creating a universe where the woman is the "hero". "Anurag is supremely secure as a man. He respects women as stronger beings. One might not approve of his women characters, but his heroines can't be ignored. When he met me the first time for the film, he told me clearly, 'Tu mera hero hai'. In fact, I was the first one to be cast, basis which Abhishek and Vicky were cast."

