Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala to reunite for The Immortal Ashwatthama

URI: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019. Raking more than Rs 240 crore at the box-office, the film truly resonated with both the critics and the audiences. And it seems the team is all set to give us another grand spectacle.

The trio of Kaushal, Dhar and Screwvala is reuniting for a film called The Immortal Ashwatthama, based on the legendary character of The Mahabharata. Dhar, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, is in the United States for the preparation of the script and coordinating with VFX Studios for the special effects. The project seems to be really exciting.

Taking to Mirror about the same, Dhar said, "Soft prep began two months ago while formal prep will start in a fortnight. We will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and have shortlisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia as locations. I will be collaborating with teams from all over the world on the action. The entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US. Kaushal's appearance for the film would come across as a surprise for fans."

Will the team successfully deliver another blockbuster to the audience? Coming to Kaushal, the actor is on a roll as he has one film lined after another in 2020. His first release would be Bhoot, a three-part horror franchise where the first one releases on February 21 and unfolds on the sea. He also has Karan Johar's Takht and Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh coming up.

He's already geared up for 2021 as he also has a film on the life of Sam Manekshaw coming up, directed by Meghna Gulzar. After Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, it seems Vicky Kaushal is that one actor who's successfully milking the patriot inside him.

