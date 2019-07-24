Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha get nostalgic as Masaan clocks four years

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha took to their respective Instagram accounts to recollect memories about their film Masaan as it completes four years today, July 24

These pictures were shared by Vicky and Richa on their Instagram accounts.

Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha's Masaan completes four years on Wednesday, July 24. Masaan marked Kaushal's debut in the film industry. The actors walked down the memory lane and revisited the time spent on the ghats of Varanasi as they prepared and shot for the film.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note and thanked the film fraternity for recognising his talent. The actor played the character of Deepak Kumar, who belongs to the Dom community from Varanasi and whose family works at cremation ghats. He shared how sitting on the ghats for hours and hours helped him perfect his character.

Here's what he wrote: "For days before we started filming Masaan, I'd sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around. Four years back, I got to ask you all a question... "(are we friends now?) ...Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here's to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it every day of my life. Thank You," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

He continued the post by further writing, "I had asked you a question, 'Now we have become friends, right?'... I am still getting the answer till date. Thank you for your love and friendship."

Richa Chadha, who commented on his Instagram post by calling him "bubblegum" also got nostalgic over the milestone.

"Masaan has given me a lifetime of memories. As I write this, I can't help but get choked up. Images flash before me - of desolate, dusty Ganga ghats, of steel tiffin boxes wrapped in plastic bags, of small-town dreams, a floral plastic tablecloth. And then of crazy, drunken parties in France, of carrying heels in your hands because your feet ache from dancing, of a standing ovation that made adults sob like babies, of group huddles, of walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard, of a hug from Naseer saab, of people's glimmering eyes as they search for words, of silence after the end credits, of my parents' beaming faces as they saw a hobby turn into a career, of red balloons and a small gift box wrapped in purple paper,' she wrote.

Adding, "Masaan is immortalized by the people that were in it - behind and in front of the camera. And now by you, the audience that saw it and became a part of that world. It shall now forever inhabit our collective imagination, in tiny, undetectable ways. Devi will always be alive, long after Richa is gone. A tricky thing to come to terms with."

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan follows the stories of four people from a small town -- Varanasi -- and how they fit into moralities, and how pre-set notions of society change their life. The film also touches upon issues like caste stereotypes and premarital sex. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

