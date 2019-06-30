Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sanju'

bollywood

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram stories where he showed up his closeness with the fictitious character Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi alias Kamli and how people appreciated his work in the film

Vicky Kaushal/picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

As the highly appreciated biopic 'Sanju' clocked one year of its release, Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a post to celebrate the occasion.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram stories where he showed up his closeness with the fictitious character Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi alias Kamli and how people appreciated his work in the film.

"1 year. The first time I heard people calling me by the name of my character. Thank you for all the love! It means a lot to me, #Sanju," he captioned the poster in the story.

The story of the film tracks down the of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (played by Ranbir Kapoor), his addiction with drugs, arrest for alleged association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, comeback in the industry, the eventual drop of charges from Bombay blasts, and release after completing his jail term.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 31st birthday cake will leave you confused!

Apart from Vicky and Ranbir, the ensemble cast of the film also included Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The upcoming biopic is set to lock horns with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo', starring Tiger Shroff, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht' and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making Uri: The Surgical Strike

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates