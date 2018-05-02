Vicky Kaushal excited to play Punjabi character in Manmarziyaan
Manmarziyaan which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, had a long shooting schedule in Amritsar
Vicky Kaushal
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has reunited with one of his favourite filmmakers Anurag Kashyap for "Manmarziyaan", says he had a "great time" essaying a Punjabi character in the film. The film, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, had a long shooting schedule in Amritsar.
Vicky said: "I had so much fun during the shooting of the film. The city is like that...with so much positivity. We had a great time. Being a Punjabi, this is the first time that I got a chance to play a Punjabi... My alter ego was just bursting out." The film is set in Punjab. Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai, it is slated to release on September 7.
