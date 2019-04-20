Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal who has been shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film got injured while filming an action sequence on a ship

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film got injured while filming an action sequence on a ship.

The crew has been shooting in Gujarat since the last five days. During a night shoot on Thursday, when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt. He was rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.

Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back in action once he is better.

Meanwhile, the actor will feature as an action based superhero in the film directed by his Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar, which will hit the theatres in mid-2020. While reports have been suggesting that the project will be a period-war film, producer Ronnie Screwvala responded by tweeting, "Just to clarify - it's NOT a period war film but a Modern Day Adaption and into the Future - nothing tried on this Scale before "

The actor would also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next Udham Singh and Karan Johar's Takht alongside actors Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor.

