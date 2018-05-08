Vicky Kaushal goes the extra mile for Uri

Vicky Kaushal undertakes five-hour paramilitary training to beef up for army commander role



Vicky Kaushal

Though Vicky Kaushal will be seen as an army officer in Raazi, he says playing a special force commander in Uri will be more challenging. Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, the film is about the Indian army's surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir that was carried out after the September 2016 Uri terror attacks. Since Kaushal plays the commander who led the operation, he is required to beef up for the part.

Despite being in the middle of Raazi promotions, Kaushal is undergoing paramilitary training to gain weight and stamina before he starts shooting for Uri in June. The actor will be seen leading a regiment comprising 80 people in the film. "It was essential that I look the part. I don't put on weight easily. I am yet to attain the ideal look. I perform a three-hour military drill daily, which includes jumping andrunning. To improve my stamina, I learn slithering and undergo obstacle training, besides the most important part of the job — handling a gun," says the Masaan (2015) actor.

Though preparing for the part is physically draining, the actor can't wait for the shoot to commence. "I feel proud to be an actor, because I am part of such a film. From playing a major in the Pakistani army in Raazi to an Indian army commander in Uri, I love the transition," says Kaushal.

