Vicky Kaushal has perfect 'response' to handshakes, high-fives

The more social distancing is maintained, lesser are the chances to spread the coronavirus! Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect 'response' to handshakes and high fives. The 32-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram- from his training section.

View this post on Instagram My response to handshakes and high fives. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) onMay 26, 2020 at 3:09am PDT

However, the star has connected the video - where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer--as his 'response' to handshakes and high fives. The 'Raazi' actor captioned the post as: "My response to handshakes and high fives."

Lately, Kaushal has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media. Earlier, Vicky reminisced his usual routine during pre-Covid days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horse ride. He posted the picture on Instagram in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown.

