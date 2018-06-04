Vicky Kaushal: Life as an engineer would have been claustrophobic

Vicky Kaushal on not pursuing a career in the field he graduated in; admits it taught him to toil



Vicky Kaushal

Even though he holds a degree in engineering, Vicky Kaushal says his entry into Bollywood is what made him "feel alive". Fresh off the success of his latest film, the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Kaushal spoke about his engineering days, stating, "I never pondered during my struggling phase, questioning if I should have become an engineer. I knew that that was not my life. I couldn't have lived it, it would have been a claustrophobic life. Here [Bollywood], whatever be the [kind of] struggle, I was enjoying it. I was breathing. It was a beautiful phase. The struggles were there, but they never bogged me down."

The actor recalls that even his father, noted action director Sham Kaushal, did not have a smooth inroad into the industry. "It [father's journey] gave me strength. I have seen my dad working with utmost sincerity and integrity. I have also seen the rewards [you can reap] if you give your best. I am not much of a planner, I am more of a doer," he says.

He does, however, have his college days to credit for enabling him to become dedicated to his job. "I was made to believe that, whatever I [eventually choose to] do in life, graduation is important. I am not using algebra now in my work, but the habit of working hard, helps me. I never regret not leaving it [degree] mid-way. It was clear that whatever career option I take, it be taken post my graduation," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever