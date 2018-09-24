Vicky Kaushal looks so different in this throwback picture from his audition days

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shared this throwback picture from his audition days and wrote, 'Once upon a time, when I would say "Sir, am I fit for the audition?" even in my sleep.'

Vicky Kaushal. Pic: Instagram/@vickykaushal

Rising star of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal has shared a throwback picture from his struggling days and he looks unrecognizable. The Manmarziyaan star took to his Instagram page to share the snap from his audition days.

The caption reads, "Once upon a time, when I would say "Sir, am I fit for the audition?" even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far. Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don"t know if this is even possible after a certain age."

In the picture, Kausal can be seen wearing a printed white t-shirt with a bag pack on his back and holding a slate with his work details scribbled on it. Vicky Kausal, whose past credits include box office hits like Sanju, Raazi, and Manmarziyaan, is on his way to registering his name in the Bollywood A-list. His role in Netflix's anthology film 'Lust Stories' was also appreciated by audience and critics alike.

In a recent interview, while talking about his movie Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal said, "I unleashed my wilder side in ‘Manmarziyaan' while playing the character, who is impulsive, colourful, does things without thinking too much... He is free. I rarely got a chance to colour my hair blue and wear such colourful clothes, put a lot of tattoo on my body- in real life. But somewhere that side is hidden in me."

