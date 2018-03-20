Vicky Kaushal: My father never requested anyone to offer me work

Vicky Kaushal is proud of the fact that he's self-made man thanks to his legendary father, Shyam Kaushal



Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in an important role in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Vicky is not an outsider to the Bollywood film industry. His father is the legendary action-director and stunt coordinator Shyam Kaushal.

In fact, Vicky is ecstatic about the fact that father Shyam would be working alongside him for the first time in the Dutt biopic. He maintains that although they may be family, both behave as professionals on set but after the cameras cut, he finds a great sense of pride in being able to work with his father.

Vicky Kaushal has termed father Shyam as his hero and is proud of the fact that he is part of the same industry that his dad was in for 30 years. Vicky has credited his father for instilling the value of self-reliance. He revealed that while growing up dad Shyam Kaushal would often come home hurt after performing dangerous stunts but would never reveal his weakness to the children. He also didn't prefer his kids to be present at the sets for this reason.

Vicky said his father told him beforehand to not expect any special treatment since he's a part of the industry and that he would have to work hard to get what he wants. Vicky Kaushal took this as an inspiration and constantly went to auditions and was finally able to get good work after much perseverance.

Apart from the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Vicky Kaushal is also a part of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

